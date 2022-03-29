Skip to main content
IAEA chief in Ukraine to offer nuclear safety assistance

1 minute read

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

VIENNA, March 29 (Reuters) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi is in Ukraine for talks with senior government officials about ensuring the safety and security of its nuclear facilities, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday.

"This conflict is already causing unimaginable human suffering and destruction," said Grossi in a statement. "The IAEA's expertise and capabilities are needed to prevent it from also leading to a nuclear accident."

Grossi will also visit one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants this week.

He is expected to hold a news conference when he returns to Vienna later this week.

