IAEA lists damage to Zaporizhzhia plant, urges better staff conditions

A view shows the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during a visit by members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission, in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, in this picture released September 2, 2022. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)/Handout via REUTERS

VIENNA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A report on Ukraine by the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday listed damage to parts of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and recommended that the conditions Ukrainian staff operating the plant are working in should be improved.

"Ukrainian staff operating the plant under Russian military occupation are under constant high stress and pressure, especially with the limited staff available," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said. "This is not sustainable and could lead to increased human error with implications for nuclear safety."

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson

