IAEA mission to nuclear plant arrives in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi gets into a UN car before the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission departs for visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in southern Ukraine arrived in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, from where they will travel to the Russian-occupied power station.

The IAEA mission, headed by the organisation's chief Rafael Grossi, intends to inspect the Zaporizhzhia plant after its territory was repeatedly shelled over the last month, with Ukraine and Russia trading blame over the attacks.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth, writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Alex Richardson

