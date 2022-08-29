IAEA mission to Ukraine's occupied nuclear plant to reach Kyiv on Monday

IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi, leads the IAEA expert mission that comprise IAEA nuclear safety, security, and safeguards staff as they set for their official visit to Ukraine to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), at Vienna International Airport, Austria, August 29, 2022. Dean Calma/IAEA/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in south Ukraine has left Vienna and is due to arrive in Kyiv on Monday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"It is expected that the mission will start work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the coming days," ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.