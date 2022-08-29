1 minute read
IAEA mission to Ukraine's occupied nuclear plant to reach Kyiv on Monday
KYIV, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in south Ukraine has left Vienna and is due to arrive in Kyiv on Monday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.
"It is expected that the mission will start work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the coming days," ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.
