1 minute read
IAEA says it has agreed with Ukraine to help repair damage to Chornobyl
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, April 26 (Reuters) - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday said he had agreed with Ukraine to help repair the defunct Chornobyl nuclear power plant after it was occupied by Russian troops.
"It is visible that there is damage and we are assessing that," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told a news conference in Kyiv after visiting the station.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; writing by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.