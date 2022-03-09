IAEA says no critical impact on safety after power loss at Chernobyl

A New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is seen behind the abandoned town of Pripyat, Ukraine April 12, 2021. Picture taken with a drone April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

VIENNA, March 9 (Reuters) - The loss of power at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine does not have any critical impact on safety, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Heat load of spent fuel storage pool and volume of cooling water at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant sufficient for effective heat removal without need for electrical supply," the IAEA said in a statement.

Reporting by John Irish, Editing by Louise Heavens

