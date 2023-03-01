IAEA's Grossi to visit Iran on Friday















DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi will visit Iran on Friday for high-level meetings, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

The visit comes amid discussions with Tehran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7% purity, very close to weapons grade, at its Fordow enrichment plant, a report by the watchdog seen by Reuters confirmed on Tuesday.

Iran has rejected the claims of enrichment up to that level.

The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, Mohammad Eslami, said on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic's production is at 60 percent according to state media.

