IMF board approves $1.3 bln in emergency funding for Ukraine -sources















WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Friday approved Ukraine's request for $1.3 billion in additional emergency funding to help the country sustain its economy as it battles Russia's invasion, two sources familiar with the decision said.

The funds will come from a new emergency lending program to address food shortages. read more

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese











