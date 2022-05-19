IMF chief optimistic G7 funds for Ukraine can stave off hyperinflation

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity, at the Vatican, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany, May 19 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday she was "getting more optimistic" that a G7 agreement to provide new budget funding to Ukraine can be reached and can help the country avoid hyperinflation.

Georgieva said on the sidelines of a G7 finance ministers' and central bank governors' meeting that the main issue for the funding would be its timing - avoiding delays that may push the country into monetary financing, where its central bank effectively funds the government.

"You know, what happens if a country has to go into monetary financing. A war brings hyperinflation and then terrible, terrible, damage - which we think we can avoid," Georgieva said.

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.