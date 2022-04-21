IMF steering committee scrambles to draft statement after Russia blocked language on war- source

International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Russia's refusal to agree to strong language condemning its war in Ukraine will likely prevent the steering committee of the International Monetary Fund from issuing a formal communique on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The 24-member International Monetary and Financial Committee meets twice a year at the spring and fall meetings of the IMF and World Bank, and advises the IMF Board of Governors. While it has no formal decision-making powers, the IMFC's regular communiques provide strategic direction for the fund's work.

One of the sources said last-ditch efforts were still underway to convince Russia to allow the consensus-based group to include language on the war in a joint statement.

If those efforts fail, Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino, who heads the committee this year, is expected to read a statement at a news conference scheduled for 11:15 a.m. ET, as happened after a divisive meeting of Group of 20 finance officials on Wednesday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its massive impact on the global economy have dominated this year's spring meetings of the bank and fund, and high-level meetings held on the sidelines.

The IMF on Tuesday slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, noting that Russia's war in Ukraine had fueled inflation, making it a "clear and present danger" for many countries. read more

Over five million Ukrainians have fled abroad since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945.

The United States accuses Russia of committing war crimes in what Moscow calls a "special military operation." Russia denies the allegations. read more

Top officials from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union walked out during the remarks of Russian representatives during Wednesday's G20 meeting. read more

The G20 also failed to issue a communique, although Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who chaired the meeting of G20 finance officials, said many members spoke to condemn Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The G20 and the IMFC includes Russia, Western countries that have accused Moscow of war crimes in Ukraine, and China, India, and other countries that have not joined Western-led sanctions against Russia over the conflict.

Adding to the drama unfolding in Washington, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner tested positive for COVID-19 late on Wednesday after participating in a series of bilateral meetings and the G20 and G7 finance gatherings earlier in the day.

Lindner announced the news on Twitter, and said he had only mild symptoms thanks to having received three vaccinations. He will isolate in the United States instead of returning to Berlin as planned on Thursday, sources said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Additional reporting by David Lawder, Christian Kraemer and Andrea Ricci

