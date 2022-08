India calls for de-escalation of Taiwan-China tensions

A map showing locations where Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will conduct military exercises and training activities including live-fire drills is seen on newspaper reports of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, at a newsstand in Beijing, China August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

NEW DELHI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - India said on Friday it opposed any unilateral change to the status quo over Taiwan, in New Delhi's first major comments on the matter since China started military drills around the island it considers its own.

"We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change the status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das

