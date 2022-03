India and China for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine - Indian foreign minister

NEW DELHI, March 25 (Reuters) - India and China agreed on the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Friday after holding talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Both Asian giant consider Russia a friend and have rejected Western calls for condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls it action a "special military operation".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.