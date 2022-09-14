1 minute read
India and France reiterate calls for negotiations to end conflict in Ukraine
NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India and France on Wednesday reiterated calls for negotiation to end the conflict in Ukraine.
"There should be a return to dialogue and diplomacy," India's foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, told reporters after a meeting with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.
Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi, Editing by Andrew Heavens
