India and France reiterate calls for negotiations to end conflict in Ukraine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar listens as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) speaks during a U.S.-India higher education dialogue at the Howard University Founders Library in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 12, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India and France on Wednesday reiterated calls for negotiation to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"There should be a return to dialogue and diplomacy," India's foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, told reporters after a meeting with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi, Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.