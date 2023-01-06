India to host virtual summit of some 120 developing countries in January















NEW DELHI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - India will host a virtual summit of around 120 developing countries next week, its foreign minister said on Friday, as the country looks to bolster international cooperation during its presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) biggest economies.

"India has always been in the forefront and consistently championed the cause of the developing world," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the conflict in Ukraine had impacted many developing countries.

Reporting by Shivam Patel, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal Editing by Gareth Jones











