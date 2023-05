[1/2] Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting during the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan May 20, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press... Read more















HIROSHIMA, May 20 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, according to a tweet posted on Modi's office's official Twitter account.

The two leaders were in Japan during a summit of the G7 group of big developed economies.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by Peter Graff











