India, Russia reiterate commitment towards defence partnership - govt statement

NEW DELHI, April 28 (Reuters) - India's defence minister and his Russian counterpart on Friday reiterated their commitment towards strengthening their partnership in defence, a government statement said.

Rajnath Singh and Sergei K Shoigu held talks on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers' gathering in New Delhi.

Reporting by Krishn Kaushik in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Heavens











