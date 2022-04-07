India says focus is on stabilising economic ties with Russia

NEW DELHI, April 7 (Reuters) - India is focused on stabilising its economic ties with Russia despite western sanctions imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a news conference.

"We have established economic relations with Russia. Our focus is on stabilising these established economic relations in the current circumstances," Bagchi said.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Aftab Ahmed Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

