India says Ukraine requested for additional medicines, medical equipment

April 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine has requested India for additional medicines and medical equipment, the South Asian country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The request came during the three-day visit to India by Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, when she met the junior foreign minister, Meenakshi Lekhi, a statement from the Indian foreign ministry said.

"The Ukrainian Deputy FM also proposed that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies," the statement said.

