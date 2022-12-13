India-UK negotiations on free trade agreement to continue - Indian trade ministry















MUMBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement between India and Britain will continue, India's trade ministry said on Tuesday, following talks between its minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Kemi Badenoch in New Delhi.

"The Ministers urged the negotiating team to work together with an aim to iron out the differences in the spirit of mutual accommodation..." the ministry said in a statement.

