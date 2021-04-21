Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

India22 patients die at Indian hospital from lack of oxygen - government official

Reuters
1 minute read

At least 22 patients died at a public hospital in India's western Maharashtra state when their oxygen supply ran out after a leak in the tank on Wednesday, a government official said.

"The oxygen tank had a leak while refilling, and that caused deaths of 22 patients," Suraj Mandhare, an official in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, told Reuters, adding that the hospital was treating COVID-19 patients.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 11:14 AM UTCOxygen leak kills 22 in Indian hospital as coronavirus infections mount

At least 22 patients died on Wednesday in a hospital in western India after a disruption to their oxygen supply caused by a leaking tank, the health minister said, as a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases soaks up supplies of the crucial gas.

IndiaFighting losing battle for COVID-19 beds, tests in India’s most populous state
IndiaTwitter becomes platform of hope amid the despair of India's COVID crisis
IndiaIndia reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in single day
IndiaIndia's ONGC says 3 employees kidnapped from eastern Indian oil rig