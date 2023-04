April 28 (Reuters) - India's Adani Cement Industries Ltd has paid back $200 million in the past week, helping pare a $1 billion loan taken from global banks to fund the purchase of Holcim AG's (HOLN.S) Indian units, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

