Adani Enterprises to hold board meeting to approve proposal to raise funds

The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

May 10 (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS) said on Wednesday that the company's board will hold a meeting on Saturday to approve the proposal of raising of funds.

The board will consider raising funds by way of issuance equity shares or other eligible securities through a private placement, a qualified institutions placement or a preferential issue, the company said in a statement.

