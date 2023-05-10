Adani Enterprises to hold board meeting to approve proposal to raise funds















May 10 (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS) said on Wednesday that the company's board will hold a meeting on Saturday to approve the proposal of raising of funds.

The board will consider raising funds by way of issuance equity shares or other eligible securities through a private placement, a qualified institutions placement or a preferential issue, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.