Adani lifts payout for NDTV open offer to match payment to founders















BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS) said on Tuesday it will pay an additional 48.65 rupees per share to New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV.NS) investors who sold their shares to the conglomerate in its open offer for the news network.

This takes the offer price to 342.65 rupees per share, matching what Adani paid NDTV founders when they sold their stake to the conglomerate last week.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











