Adani Ports fourth-quarter profit takes hit from Myanmar port sale

The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021.

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSE.NS), part of the Adani Group, said on Tuesday that losses stemming from the sale of Myanmar port project impacted its fourth-quarter profit.

India's largest private port operator reported a 5.1% rise in net profit at 11.59 billion rupees from a year ago, while its revenue from operations surged nearly 40%.

Adani Ports had earlier this month said it sold its sanction-hit Myanmar port for $30 million, significantly lower than its investment in the project.

The company said the sale consideration was revised from $260 million, resulting in an impairment loss of 12.73 billion rupees.

Despite that, it kept its capital expenditure guidance at 40-45 billion rupees for financial year ending March 30.

The company said it expects cargo volumes at 370-390 million metric tonnes, resulting in a revenue of 240-250 billion rupees and core earnings of 145-150 billion rupees in 2023-24.

Adani Ports was one of several Adani group companies that was caught in the eye of a storm since Jan. 24 when U.S.-based short seller Hindenburg Research raised concerns on the conglomerate's debt levels and use of tax havens.

However, India's markets watchdog has "drawn a blank" in its probe into suspected violations in overseas investments and its ongoing pursuit of the case could be a "journey without a destination", a court-appointed panel had said.

Meanwhile, the company said its promoters have pre-paid loans raised by pledging company shares, resulting in a reduction of its pledged shares to 4.66% as on March 31, compared with 17.31% as on Dec. 31.

Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Mumbai

