India

Afghan government to be formed in days, says Pakistan foreign minister

1 minute read

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) office in Islamabad, Pakistan June 25, 2020. Picture taken June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Salahuddin/Files

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Afghanistan will form a government within days, Pakistan's foreign minister said on Tuesday, after weeks of uncertainty following the Taliban's conquest of the country.

"We expect that a consensus government will be formed in the coming days in Afghanistan," Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a news conference in Islamabad.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Andrew Heavens

