Air India gets bids for disinvestment

An Air India Airbus A320 plane is seen at the Boryspil International Airport upon arrival, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak outside Kiev, Ukraine May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

BENGALURU, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Indian finance ministry said on Wednesday that debt-laden airline Air India has received financial bids for its disinvestment process.

Local media outlet ET Now mentioned in a tweet that Tata Sons has submitted a financial bid for Air India.

Tata Sons and Air India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru

