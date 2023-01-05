Air India's handling of unruly passenger on flight 'unprofessional' - regulator















NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India's aviation regulator on Thursday issued a notice to some Tata Group-owned Air India officials for failing to comply with norms of handling unruly passengers following an incident on one of its flights last year.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's air safety watchdog, said it sought details from the airline on the incident of an unruly male passenger who allegedly relieved himself on a fellow female traveller on its flight from New York to New Delhi in November.

"... it emerges that provisions related to handling of an unruly passenger on-board have not been complied with," the DGCA said in a statement.

"The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure."

In 2017, India had issued new norms barring unruly passengers from flying for a minimum of three months to more than two years depending on the nature of the misdemeanour.

The civil aviation watchdog said it has issued a notice to the airline's accountable manager, director in-flight services, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight asking them to explain within two weeks why action should not be taken against them for failing to uphold regulations.

Air India did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on the DGCA notice.

"As a first step, Air India has banned the passenger for 30 days, the maximum it is permitted to unilaterally do so, and reported the matter to the DGCA for further action," Air India said in an earlier statement, adding that it has also lodged a police complaint.

