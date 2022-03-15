Amazon accuses India's Future, Reliance of 'fraud' in newspaper ads
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW DELHI, March 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday took out ads in Indian newspapers that accuse Future Retail (FRTL.NS) and Reliance (RELI.NS) of "fraud" after Reliance took over many of Future's stores.
Amazon has been contesting the planned $3.4 billion sale of Future Group's retail assets to Reliance and the case is currently before the Indian Supreme Court. read more
In ads headed "PUBLIC NOTICE" in leading Indian newspapers, Amazon said: "these actions have been done in a clandestine manner by playing a fraud on the constitutional courts in India."
Future and Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.