Amazon accuses India's Future, Reliance of 'fraud' in newspaper ads

A delivery boy parks his scooter outside a Reliance Smart Bazaar retail store, which was previously Future Retail's Big Bazaar outlet in Mumbai, India, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI, March 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday took out ads in Indian newspapers that accuse Future Retail (FRTL.NS) and Reliance (RELI.NS) of "fraud" after Reliance took over many of Future's stores.

Amazon has been contesting the planned $3.4 billion sale of Future Group's retail assets to Reliance and the case is currently before the Indian Supreme Court. read more

In ads headed "PUBLIC NOTICE" in leading Indian newspapers, Amazon said: "these actions have been done in a clandestine manner by playing a fraud on the constitutional courts in India."

Future and Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.