Ant Group-backed Paytm revises IPO target to $2.44 bln

The interface of Indian payments app Paytm is seen in front of its logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Paytm, the Indian digital payments leader backed by Jack Ma's Ant Group, has raised its public issue size to 183 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) from 166 billion rupees, according to its preliminary registration document filed with the market regulator.

The IPO, likely to be the biggest in India's corporate history, is set to open for subscription from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10.

In July, Paytm had sought regulatory approval to raise up to 166 billion rupees and sources had said the offering valued the company at up to $25 billion. read more

($1 = 74.9493 Indian rupees)

