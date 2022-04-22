Asia Gold India discounts ease slightly on price reprieve; China market muted

Summary Wedding demand not helping much, Indian dealer says

China discounts rise

Clients selling to take profit, dealer in Singapore says

April 22 (Reuters) - Physical gold dealers in India reduced discounts this week as demand picked up slightly after prices eased, while activity in top consumer China was still muted by COVID-induced curbs.

In India, dealers offered discounts of $10 an ounce over official domestic prices - inclusive of 10.75% import and 3% sales levies - versus last week's $12 discounts.

"Demand has improved slightly but still many retail consumers are waiting for a bigger drop in prices," said Chanda Venkatesh, managing director of CapsGold, a bullion merchant based in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Local gold prices traded around 52,200 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, after rising to 55,558 rupees last month, a 19-month peak.

Despite the ongoing wedding season, demand hasn't picked up at a normal pace due to current prices, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

In China, discounts rose to around $10 per ounce versus global benchmark spot rates from $4.3-$6 last week.

"Overall, for Shanghai, because the city is still locked down, the market is a little quiet," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals. read more

In Hong Kong, gold changed hands at $2.5 an ounce discounts to $0.50 premiums.

Singapore saw premiums of $1.30-$1.80 per ounce.

"We've seen a lot of clients coming to sell and even wholesalers selling some inventories or taking profit off their physical gold. And scrap, we received quite a bit of used gold from retail and wholesalers", said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central.

However, there's a lot of safe-haven interest for gold, Lan added.

Vincent Tie, sales manager at dealer Silver Bullion said gold demand has been "well-supported by the war in Ukraine and inflation in the real economy so far."

In Japan, gold sold at anywhere between on par with the benchmark to a $0.50 premium.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru, Rajendra Jhadav in Mumbai; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.