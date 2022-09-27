Axis Bank signs term sheet to invest up to $9 mln in Go Digit Life Insurance

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Brochures are seen at a branch of Axis Bank in Mumbai, India, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian private lender Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) said on Tuesday it has signed a non-binding term sheet to invest 499-699 million rupees ($6.12-$8.57 million) in Go Digit Life Insurance.

($1 = 81.5510 Indian rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.