Axis Bank signs term sheet to invest up to $9 mln in Go Digit Life Insurance
BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian private lender Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) said on Tuesday it has signed a non-binding term sheet to invest 499-699 million rupees ($6.12-$8.57 million) in Go Digit Life Insurance.
($1 = 81.5510 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
