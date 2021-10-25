Skip to main content

India

Babar's side the pride of Pakistan after long-awaited win over India

2 minute read

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan's Babar Azam in action REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Oct 25 (Reuters) - People poured onto the streets and set off fire crackers to celebrate Pakistan's first win over arch-rivals India at the World Cup on Sunday, with Prime Minister Imran Khan among those hailing the victory by Babar Azam's side.

Heading into the Twenty20 World Cup's Super 12 match in Dubai, Pakistan had never defeated their neighbours in 12 previous meetings at a global tournament but ended that drought with a thumping 10-wicket win.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan team and especially to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of (Mohammad) Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi," Pakistan Prime Minister Khan, a former World Cup winning captain himself, wrote on Twitter.

"The nation is proud of you all."

Afridi's three wickets restricted India's total while Babar and opening partner Rizwan powered Pakistan to the 152-run target with 13 balls to spare.

Cricket in Pakistan was dealt a body blow last month when New Zealand cut short their tour citing security concerns, with England then following suit.

The decisions are likely to hamper the country's efforts to persuade top teams to tour and infuriated Pakistan's players.

Cricket board chief Ramiz Raja had asked the players to channel their anger at the tournament and they responded superbly.

"It's the first one, the most magnificent one, but remember journey has just begun ... such a proud moment for all Pakistanis and thank you boys for providing us this moment to cherish," Raja said on Twitter.

Former India players also praised Pakistan but backed their team to bounce back and contend for a spot in the semi-finals.

"Am sure they will learn from their mistakes and come back stronger. But I must compliment Pakistan for their brilliant win. They were a better team today," said former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

"India have plenty of work ahead, but have the pedigree to bounce back quickly," said former batter VVS Laxman.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 5:58 AM UTC

India's ICICI Bank jumps to record high on robust second-quarter profit

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd , India's second-largest private sector lender, soared more than 14% to a record high on Monday, after reporting a higher quarterly profit on strong loan growth as the economy recovers from the second COVID-19 wave.

India
IT, FMCG stocks drag Indian shares down; ICICI Bank hits record high
India
India's Reliance grows above pre-pandemic levels, refining powers profit surge
India
'Will you drop Rohit Sharma?', bemused Kohli asks in reply to question
India
Indian investment platform Groww valued at $3 bln in new funding round

Indian online investment platform Groww said on Monday it had raised $251 million in a new funding round that was led by ICONIQ Growth and saw participation of existing investors Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global, at a valuation of $3 billion.