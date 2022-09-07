Bangladesh seeks India's help with food, petroleum product supplies

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks during a plenary session at the start of the Paris Peace Forum, in Paris, France, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Bangladesh has sought a "predictable supply" of rice, wheat, sugar, onions, ginger and garlic from its neighbour India as well as assistance in getting the petroleum products it needs, the two sides said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is visiting New Delhi. The Indian government said Bangladesh's requests will be "favourably considered".

Reporting by C.K. Nayak; Editing by Andrew Heavens

