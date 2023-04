Banks should have adequate capital buffers, liquidity: India c.bank chief

[1/2] Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks during a news conference in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade















MUMBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Indian banks should have adequate capital buffers, liquidity and be ready to report earnings even under macroeconomic stress, the country's central bank chief said on Thursday.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of banks in India was 4.41% at end of December 2022, down from 5.8% on March 31, 2022, Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das said at an event in Mumbai.

Reporting Siddhi Nayak in Mumbai, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











