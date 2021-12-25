Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in children aged 12-18

Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi//File Photo

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has gained approval for emergency use in children aged 12 to 18, the Indian company said on Twitter.

The tweet came minutes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address to the nation that 15-18 year olds would start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations from Jan. 3. read more

