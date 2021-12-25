India
Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in children aged 12-18
Dec 25 (Reuters) - Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has gained approval for emergency use in children aged 12 to 18, the Indian company said on Twitter.
The tweet came minutes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address to the nation that 15-18 year olds would start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations from Jan. 3. read more
Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru Editing by Rupam Jain and David Goodman
