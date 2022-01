Rupali Deshraj Nirmal, 16, reacts as she receives a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, during a vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India's drug regulator on Wednesday granted approval to Bharat Biotech for conducting late-stage trials of its nasal COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a booster shot, according to a Mint report, which cited ANI.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

