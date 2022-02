Children wearing protective masks wait to enter the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/Files

BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Biological E. Ltd said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine received an emergency use approval in India for use in children aged 12 to 18 years.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

