Blackstone-backed Indian REIT Nexus Malls pre-opens 3% higher in trading debut















BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Nexus Select Trust (NEXE.NS), a Blackstone Inc (BX.N)-backed Indian retail REIT, pre-opened 3% higher at 103 rupees in their trading debut on Friday.

The company, better known as Nexus Malls, had said its initial public offer (IPO) was priced at 100 rupees a share.

Nexus Malls, which will be India's first publicly traded retail REIT, comprises 17 shopping complexes, two hotels and three office buildings.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











