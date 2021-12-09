Bodies of India's defence chief, 12 others to be brought to New Delhi

People stand near the debris of the Russian-made Mi-17V5 helicopter after it crashed near the town of Coonoor in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The bodies of India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday will be brought to New Delhi on Thursday, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.

Rawat, who was the country's first chief of defence staff, would be laid to rest with full military honours, Singh told lawmakers.

