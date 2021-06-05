Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

Brazil approves imports of Russia's Sputnik V, India's Covaxin vaccines

Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Friday voted to approve imports of Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines, but with conditions on both.

The 4-1 vote by Anvisa's board follows rulings in April to reject Brazilian states' request for Sputnik V due to a lack of data guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness, and in March to reject Covaxin because it did not meet Anvisa's manufacturing standards.

India

