Britain, India agree to expand defence, trade ties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures next to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2022. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

NEW DELHI, April 22 (Reuters) - Britain and India signed a new defence cooperation agreement on Friday and will look to complete a free trade deal by the end of the year, their leaders said after a meeting in New Delhi.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain will also help India build its own fighter jets.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by John Stonestreet

