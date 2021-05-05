Skip to main content

IndiaBritain regrets Indian foreign minister will not attend G7 in person

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain deeply regrets that Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will be unable to attend G7 meetings on Wednesday in person, a senior diplomat said on Wednesday, after the country's delegation self-isolated after two positive COVID-19 cases.

"We deeply regret that foreign minister Jaishankar will be unable to attend the meeting today in person but will now attend virtually , but this is exactly why we have put in place strict COVID protocols and daily testing,” the senior diplomat said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 8:19 AM UTCIndia posts record daily COVID-19 deaths, one in four globally last week

India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, as the country's coronavirus deaths rose by a record 3,780 during the last 24 hours.

IndiaIndia accounts for 46% of world's new COVID-19 cases, quarter of deaths
IndiaCOVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive
IndiaWIDER IMAGE In COVID-hit India, a 26-year-old doctor decides who lives and who dies
IndiaBritain regrets Indian foreign minister will not attend G7 in person

Britain deeply regrets that Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will be unable to attend G7 meetings on Wednesday in person, a senior diplomat said on Wednesday, after the country's delegation self-isolated after two positive COVID-19 cases.