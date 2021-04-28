Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
IndiaBritain says no surplus COVID vaccines available to give to India

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a virtual news conference at 9 Downing Street in London, Britain, April 28, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Britain has no surplus of COVID-19 vaccines to give to India as it faces a deadly wave of coronavirus that puts intense pressure on hospitals, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

Britain has given ventilators and oxygen concentrators to India, but Hancock said Britain was currently not in a position to give any vaccines.

"We don't have any excess doses of vaccine in the UK at the moment," Hancock said at a news conference.

