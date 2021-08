A person wearing a protective mask walks through terminal 1 at Toronto's Pearson Airport after mandatory coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing took effect for international arrivals in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

OTTAWA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canada will extend its ban on arriving passenger flights from India to Sept. 21 because of the risks posed by COVID-19, the federal transport ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ban was first imposed on April 22 and has already been rolled over several times. The measure does not apply to cargo flights or medical transfers.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.