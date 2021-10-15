Skip to main content

India

Chennai spank Kolkata in final to win fourth IPL title

1 minute read

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings claimed their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a comfortable 27-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Dubai on Friday.

Put into bat, Chennai amassed 192-3 with opener Faf du Plessis anchoring their innings with 86 off 59 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad made 32, while Robin Uthappa (31) and Moeen Ali (37 not out) chipped in with useful cameos.

Kolkata, led by England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, got off to a flying start with a 91-run stand between openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer before wheels came off their innings and they finished on 165-9.

Morgan made four and only four Kolkata batsmen managed double digit scores.

Shardul Thakur returned 3-38, while Ravindra Jadeja claimed 2-37 and took two stunning catches to hurt Kolkata.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 9:11 AM UTC

U.S. Senator Warren urges Amazon breakup, India retailers want probe after Reuters story

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren called for breaking up Amazon.com Inc and Indian retailers demanded a government probe of the company after a Reuters investigation showed the e-commerce giant had copied products and rigged search results in India.

India
Midnight vigils, snaking queues as some Indians await COVID vaccines
India
Indian businesses seek government support to meet 2030 EV target
India
India's trade deficit widens to record $22.6 bln in September
India
India's wholesale price inflation in double digits for 6th month