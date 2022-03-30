Citi to sell India consumer business to Axis Bank for $1.6 bln

BENGALURU, March 30 (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) has agreed to sell its consumer banking business in India to Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) for $1.6 billion, the latest step in Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser's push to simplify the bank.

The sale follows a months-long auction process and includes a credit-card business with around 2.6 million cardholders, the sixth-largest in the country.

It is part of Citi CEO Jane Fraser's plan to revamp the bank by exiting retail banking operations in 13 countries and focusing on its more lucrative institutional and wealth management businesses. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The sale excludes Citi's institutional client businesses in India.

"As we move forward with this transaction, India remains a key institutional market for Citi," Peter Babej, Citi Asia Pacific CEO, said. "In line with our broader strategic repositioning, we will continue to support our institutional clients in this core market and across APAC."

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2023 and there will be no immediate impact on the services to the customers of Citi's consumer businesses in India, the U.S. bank said.

Around 3,600 Citi employees will be transferred to Axis through the deal, and Citi expects the release of about $800 million of allocated tangible common equity after the deal.

($1 = 75.8840 Indian rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.