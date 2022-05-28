Coal India to import coal for supply to states - document
NEW DELHI, May 28 (Reuters) - State-run Coal India (COAL.NS) will import coal for utilities run by state governments and private companies, according to a federal power ministry letter reviewed by Reuters.
India is expected to face a wider coal shortage during the quarter ending September as higher power demand worsens the risk of widespread power outages. read more .
(This story corrects to remove reference to blending)
