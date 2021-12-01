Crypto can bring about financial inclusion, Infosys chair says

Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys, listens to reporters' questions during the announcement of the company's quarterly results at its headquarters in Bengaluru, India, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

MUMBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Crypto assets are worth considering and can be used to bring about more financial inclusion, Nandan Nilekani, chairman of Infosys (INFY.NS), said at the Reuters Next Conference on Wednesday.

"There is a role for crypto as assets but they obviously will have to follow all the laws and make sure that it doesn't become a backdoor for money laundering... they have to use that [as] an entry point to get lot of young people into financial markets," Nilekani, who co-founded Infosys said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Una Galani and Sankalp Phartiyal. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.