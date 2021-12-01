India
Crypto can bring about financial inclusion, Infosys chair says
MUMBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Crypto assets are worth considering and can be used to bring about more financial inclusion, Nandan Nilekani, chairman of Infosys (INFY.NS), said at the Reuters Next Conference on Wednesday.
"There is a role for crypto as assets but they obviously will have to follow all the laws and make sure that it doesn't become a backdoor for money laundering... they have to use that [as] an entry point to get lot of young people into financial markets," Nilekani, who co-founded Infosys said.
Reporting by Una Galani and Sankalp Phartiyal. Editing by Jane Merriman
