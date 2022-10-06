Death toll in avalanche in Indian Himalayas rises to 16 - statement















LUCKNOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Rescuers in northern India recovered 12 bodies of trainee mountaineers on Thursday, bringing the confirmed death toll to 16 from an avalanche in the Himalayas, the state-run Nehru Institute of Mountaineering said.

Dozens of people participating in a training course run by the institute were caught up in the avalanche that swept down the slopes of Draupadi Ka Danda 2 peak on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Saurabh Sharma Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal Editing by Peter Graff











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.