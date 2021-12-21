Digital maps provider MapmyIndia set to rise 51.5% in market debut

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shares of MapmyIndia (CEIF.NS), which powers Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) maps in the country, were set to open at a 51.5% premium in their market debut on Tuesday, after a bumper subscription at its initial public offering (IPO) last week.

MapmyIndia, also known as CE Info Systems, was at 1,565 rupees in pre-open trading, compared with its IPO price of 1,033 rupees.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.